LONDON Russia's representative at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has warned other countries that they, like Russia, could face EBRD lending freezes if they fall out with the bank's big Western government shareholders.

Russia failed in a bid to overturn an EBRD ban on new Russian investment last week.

Moscow's director at the bank, Denis Morozov, said the way the affair had been handled had set a damaging precedent.

The 2014 suspension was a reaction by the EBRD's main G7 shareholders to Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea in March that year.

It was never formally discussed by the bank's decision making board, however, and instead enforced by the dominant bloc of big Western shareholders who simply made clear that they would not approve any new Russian projects brought forward.

"It was very bad the way it (the lending freeze) was done," Morozov told Reuters. "The EBRD has a framework for this kind of thing and that wasn't followed."

Morozov acknowledged that following the formal approach would not have changed the decision and he did not say whether Russia would now escalate its complaint to the finance ministers and central bankers which act as the bank's top-level governors.

He said though that long-term damage had been done and that other countries needed to be wary about similar treatment.

"It sets a bad precedent. If it (the EBRD) can do it in Russia, it could do it in other countries."

Morozov did not single out any country specifically and the EBRD declined to comment on the warnings.

The bank has said it will "stay engaged" in Turkey which has replaced Russia as its biggest market despite concerned noises about the Turkish government's clamp down on rights following a failed coup attempt there just over a week ago.

Its involvement in Egypt also appears to be getting back on track having stalled after the army grabbed power in 2013, though its activities in Ukraine appear to have tailed off sharply as reform efforts have shown signs of stumbling.

Morozov was also critical of the EBRD's moves into euro zone crisis countries Greece and Cyprus. Russia originally voted in favour of lending there but now says the bank is straying from its central role of developing market-based economies.

"It's absolutely ridiculous. Greece is in the euro zone, it's in the OECD. Why should we get involved, especially with the EU and all its resources," Morozov said.

"This is not in the mandate of this institution. We shouldn't do this, we don't have the skills or the resources. We are not the IMF, we are not the ECB (European Central Bank)."

(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Richard Balmforth)