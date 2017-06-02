FTSE under pressure as Provident Financial plummets, oil stocks slide
LONDON British shares slipped on Wednesday as losses among energy stocks and sub-prime lender Provident Financial weighed, while a stronger pound was also unhelpful.
ST PETERSBURG, Russia Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said on Friday he did not believe that the global output cut agreement would be altered if prices for the commodity tumbled.
"If prices go down, I don't think we'll adjust the deal," Dvorkovich told Reuters on the sidelines of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.
Russia and 10 other non-OPEC nations agreed last December to join OPEC output cuts for the first time in 15 years. Last week, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC producers agreed to extend the curbs by nine months to March 2018.
(Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya and Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
LONDON The Bank of England moved closer to ending its decade-long emergency support for Britain's economy on Wednesday when its chief economist, Andy Haldane, said he was likely to vote for an interest rate hike this year.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.