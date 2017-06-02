May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
MOSCOW Participants in a global oil output cut deal may consider the possibility of making deeper production cuts in November, the TASS news agency cited Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih as saying on Friday.
The minister was speaking at an economic forum in St Petersburg.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alexander Winning/Andrew Osborn)
LONDON Tesco , Britain's biggest retailer, has proposed closing its customer service centre in Cardiff with the loss of up to 1,100 jobs, the company said on Wednesday, part of a broader drive to cut costs and improve margins.
SAN FRANCISCO Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, co-founder of one of the most influential technology companies of its generation, resigned on Tuesday under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks. Kalanick's departure caps a tumultuous period for the world's largest ride-services company that has revolutionized the taxi industry and challenged transportation regulations worldwide.