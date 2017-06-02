ST PETERSBURG, Russia Oil producers in the United States could add up to 1.5 million barrels per day to world oil output next year, erasing any gains from a global oil output cut deal, Igor Sechin, the CEO of Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft (ROSN.MM), said on Friday.

Sechin said the resilience of Russia's oil industry had however been seriously underestimated by the market. He said Russia could further increase its oil production to meet rising demand in future.

(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)