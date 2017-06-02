May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
ST PETERSBURG, Russia Oil producers in the United States could add up to 1.5 million barrels per day to world oil output next year, erasing any gains from a global oil output cut deal, Igor Sechin, the CEO of Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft (ROSN.MM), said on Friday.
Sechin said the resilience of Russia's oil industry had however been seriously underestimated by the market. He said Russia could further increase its oil production to meet rising demand in future.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
LONDON Tesco , Britain's biggest retailer, has proposed closing its customer service centre in Cardiff with the loss of up to 1,100 jobs, the company said on Wednesday, part of a broader drive to cut costs and improve margins.
SAN FRANCISCO Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, co-founder of one of the most influential technology companies of its generation, resigned on Tuesday under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks. Kalanick's departure caps a tumultuous period for the world's largest ride-services company that has revolutionized the taxi industry and challenged transportation regulations worldwide.