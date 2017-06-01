May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
ST PETERSBURG, Russia A deal between OPEC and other major oil exporters to extend output cuts into next year should help rebalance oil markets, BP Chief Executive Robert Dudley said on Thursday.
"You can see that supply and demand ... is in balance today and this should bring down the stock levels of the world," Dudley told reporters on the sidelines of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.
"It looks to me like an agreement that everyone is working hard to comply with and it's helpful to rebalance oil markets. It's somewhat unprecedented for countries to cooperate like this, and I think it's healthy for oil markets."
LONDON, June 21 Britain's budget deficit narrowed last month, helped by a recovery in value-added tax receipts, giving Chancellor Philip Hammond some respite ahead of an expected increase in borrowing later this year.
LONDON Tesco , Britain's biggest retailer, has proposed closing its customer service centre in Cardiff with the loss of up to 1,100 jobs, the company said on Wednesday, part of a broader drive to cut costs and improve margins.