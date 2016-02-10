A file photo illustration shows Russian rouble banknotes of various denominations on a table in Warsaw, Poland, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Files

MOSCOW The Russian Finance Ministry said on Wednesday it was not discussing measures to deliberately weaken the rouble.

"On the contrary, we are currently working on measures to consolidate the budget and reduce the federal budget deficit," the ministry press service said in a statement. "Such measures, in the view of the Russian Finance Ministry, will have a strengthening effect on the rouble."

Senior financial officials told Reuters earlier on Wednesday authorities were discussing the possibility of calculating rouble rate levels against the dollar that could compensate for some budget losses caused by tumbling oil export revenues by preventing the rouble from strengthening too much.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Katya Golubkova; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Mark Heinrich)