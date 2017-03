A vendor places Russian rouble banknotes into a cash register at a grocery shop in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

MOSCOW Russia's gross domestic product fell by around 4 percent year-on-year in October, Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Tuesday, the TASS news agency reported.

"In October in annual terms the fall was quite deep, around 4 percent," he said.

Ulyukayev also said that he saw no reasons now for expectations that the rouble would devalue, RIA news agency reported.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Jason Bush)