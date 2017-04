Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev attends a meeting with Bavarian state premier Horst Seehofer (not pictured) at Russia's Economy Ministry in Moscow, Russia, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A worker operates a mixer of fused aluminium at the foundry shop of the Rusal Krasnoyarsk aluminium smelter in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

MOSCOW The Russian economy is forecast to contract 0.2 percent this year and there will be no growth in the country's industrial output, Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Thursday.

Ulyukayev, speaking at a government meeting, said that consumer price inflation is seen coming at 6.5 percent in 2016.

