An employee walks past rolls of aluminum foil in a shop of the Rusal's SAYANAL foil mill outside the town of Sayanogorsk, Russia, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

MOSCOW Russian manufacturing activity shrank to an eight-month low in April, the Markit purchasing managers' index (PMI) showed on Friday, illustrating the lingering weakness in the economy.

The index's headline reading fell to 48.0 from 48.3 in the previous month, below the 50.0 mark that separates expansion from contraction.

"Behind April's downturn was a further contraction in production, the sharpest since May 2009. Demand conditions deteriorated further as firms struggled to adjust to a lack of liquidity amongst their clients," said Markit economist Samuel Agass.

As well as lowering output, manufacturers saw fewer new orders, especially from abroad.

They also shed labour for the 34th successive month and reduced their buying activity.

Manufacturing, which accounts for around 16 percent of the economy, has recently been faring worse than the services sector.

Despite tentative signs of recovery in recent months, economists polled by Reuters forecast Russia's economy will contract in 2016 for the second year in a row.

(Reporting By Jason Bush; Editing by Hugh Lawson)