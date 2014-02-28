Russian roubles are seen in this illustration picture taken in Moscow February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW The Russian central bank is likely to maintain a tight monetary policy for longer than had been expected, with inflationary pressures and a weak rouble keeping rates unchanged until the fourth quarter, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

The poll of 16 economists, taken this week, showed the central bank was expected to cut its key interest rate, the one-week repurchasing rate, by 25 basis points to 5.25 percent in the last three months of the year. A month ago, they had foreseen a possible 25-basis-point cut in the third quarter.

The volatility in the rouble and the central bank's recent statement that it will tighten policy if the weakening currency puts significant pressure on inflation have made economists revise their forecasts.

Only six of the polled economists gave a one-month forecast for the rouble. They see it firming to 34.5 roubles per dollar. On Friday, the rouble was trading at 36.10 per dollar.

The rouble has lost nearly 9 percent against the dollar so far this year, hit first by January's emerging-markets rout and in recent weeks by political and economic instability in neighbouring Ukraine.

"At this point, from a technical point of view, the rouble looks oversold, and in the short term we can expect it to rebound to 35 per dollar," said Elena Lysenkova, an analyst at Globex bank in Moscow. "This can happen, providing political stability is maintained in Ukraine."

After violent protests in recent weeks in Ukraine, which resulted in President Viktor Yanukovich's being ousted from office, Kiev's currency reserves declined and the Ukrainian currency hit 10.50 against the dollar on Friday, from 8.2 at the beginning of the year.

TIGHT MONETARY POLICY TO CONTINUE

Analysts expect the still positive, if gradually deteriorating, balance of payments to lend support for the rouble throughout the year. The current account should have some $27.2 billion (16.2 billion pounds) in surplus at the end of the year, the poll showed.

But consumer prices also remain unruly. Most of the polled economists see inflation easing only towards the end of the year. Inflation this year is now expected to reach 5.3 percent, against 5.1 percent seen a month ago.

This would be overshooting the central bank's target of 5 percent. While most polled analysts still see the central bank easing its policy in the fourth quarter, economists at Morgan Stanley say the key rate can be hiked by as much as 50 basis points in the second half of the year.

"The recent sharp weakening in the rouble is a game changer," Jacob Nell, an economist at Morgan Stanley, wrote in a note this week. "We think the central bank will act if it judges that the weaker rouble is leading to rising inflationary expectations or inflation breaches 6.5 percent."

However, Vladimir Kolychev, an economist at VTB Capital in Moscow, said that the rouble is likely to stabilize, even firm in the coming months and for now there are sufficient reasons to believe inflation will be reined in.

"So, although the risk of tightening cannot be completely discounted, we still do not expect changes in rates in the coming months," he said.

VTB Capital expects the benchmark repo rate to remain at 5.5 percent until the fourth quarter and then be cut in the last three months of the year to 5 percent.

STAGNATING ECONOMY

The Russian economy disappointed in January. Investment by companies in their tangible assets such as production plants, fell by an unexpected 7 percent year-on-year. Industrial output down 0.2 percent.

"February statistics may compensate for the pessimistic beginning of the year, but is unlikely to change in the overall picture of stagnation," VTB's Kolychev said.

"With regard to industrial output, according to our estimates, there is likely to be a slight growth, after a brief decline, on the back of improving dynamics in the utilities sector, spurred by colder weather."

But any improvement in February is likely to be marginal. The poll suggests company investment will fall 3 percent this month and industrial production will only inch up 0.4 percent.

Analysts also cut this month their forecast for 2014 gross domestic product growth to 1.9 percent, from an earlier 2 percent. This follows a downward revision by the central bank, which now sees the economy growing 1.5 to 1.8 percent this year.

"Many economists believe that this will be a rather difficult year for developing economies," Lysenkova at Globex bank said.

(Additional reporting by Kira Zavyalova; Editing by Larry King)