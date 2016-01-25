Russian State Duma lower house of parliament speaker Sergei Naryshkin listens to journalists' questions at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation, in Bucharest, Romania, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea

MOSCOW Russia is interested in resuming in full its relations with Egypt in tourism and in civil aviation flights, Russian news agencies quoted Sergei Naryshkin, the speaker of the Russian lower house of parliament, as saying on Monday.

Naryshkin said he did not rule out talks on the resumption of flights between the two countries during his visit to Egypt this week.

"But this will be possible only in case the safety of our citizens is fully guaranteed," Interfax quoted him as saying.

Russia stopped all civilian flights to Egypt, a popular destination of Russian holiday-makers, after a bomb brought down a Russian airplane over the Sinai peninsula on Oct. 31, killing all 224 passengers and crew on board. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the explosion.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)