CAIRO Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday he expected that there would be a new round of talks to resolve the Syria conflict after some opposition figures and the Damascus government met in Moscow last month.

Standing next to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi after talks in Cairo, Putin said: "We look forward ... to the next round of such talks, which ultimately I hope will lead to a peaceful settlement of the situation in Syria."

