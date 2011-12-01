MOSCOW Vladimir Putin's United Russia party has a two-thirds majority in parliament and its leaders hold the country's top jobs, but its days could be numbered, the authors of a new book say.

The party, created 10 years ago, dominates Russian political life under the prime minister and is expected to win an election to the state Duma lower house of parliament on Sunday, although with a reduced majority.

But the authors, journalists Ilya Zhegulyov and Lyudmila Romanova, say it has failed to transform itself into a modern political organisation or emulate the Soviet Communist Party's monopoly on political life.

In "Operation United Russia," the first such critical account of the party's history, the authors describe United Russia as "the most powerful and at the same time the most powerless political party in post-Soviet history."

"The party is built as a corporation. They have external managers while the rest are clerks playing their roles in the system," Zhegulyov told Reuters in an interview. "It can disappear at any moment or be liquidated like a 'shell' firm."

United Russia's popularity fell and Putin's ratings dropped after he announced at a party congress in September that he planned to reclaim the presidency in an election next March after four years as prime minister.

Many Russians were upset that he had taken the decision to swap jobs with President Dmitry Medvedev without any consultation and by his declaration that they had agreed to trade positions years earlier.

The party's election campaign has been widely seen as low-key and lacklustre. Some Russians see the party's main role as an election tool for Putin, others see it as an instrument for him to exercise power.

"The party is nearing its demise. This campaign showed that the United Russia brand is finished," Zhegulyov said.

He said Putin may soon have to distance himself from the party if he wants to remain Russia's most popular politician.

ORIGINS IN A HOSPITAL WARD

The book traces the origins of United Russia back to a Moscow hospital ward in September 1999 when rich businessman Boris Berezovsky, suffering from hepatitis and half-conscious, came up with the idea of forming a new political movement.

Berezovsky, who was at the time close to President Boris Yeltsin but now lives in exile, was looking for a way to prevent two of his patron's rivals, then Moscow mayor Yuri Luzhkov and former Prime Minister Yevgeny Primakov, gaining power.

With only three months left before an election to the Duma, Berezovsky's team put together a political movement called Unity and launched a mudslinging campaign against their rivals on Berezovsky's ORT national television channel.

On Dec 18, 1999, Unity received more than 23 percent of the popular vote, beating its main rival Rodina, led by Luzhkov and Primakov. Yeltsin resigned on Dec 31 and Putin became acting president until a presidential election he won in March 2000.

United Russia was formally created in December 2001 after a merger of Unity and Rodina.

The authors describe meetings at which the Kremlin's domestic policy chief, Vladislav Surkov, lambasted rank and file members for a lack of creativity and criticised members of parliament who did not follow instructions when voting.

"Who do you think you are? How are you pressing the voting buttons? Don't you understand that you should vote how it is written in your instructions?" the book quotes Surkov as telling parliamentarian Alexander Ageyev in the summer of 2004.

"We will sort out how the laws should be written without you. Your task is to press the right buttons," Surkov is quoted as telling a group of frightened deputies.

Zhegulyov said the party resembled the Soviet Communist Party in its ubiquity but differed in organisation. He said that unlike the Soviet or Chinese communists, it was incapable of masterminding personnel rotations in state institutions.

The authors said a school drawing competition organised by United Russia in 2010, in which Santa Claus had to be pictured portrayed as a party activist, was particularly reminiscent of Soviet propaganda practices.

(Reporting by Gleb Bryanski, Editing by Timothy Heritage)