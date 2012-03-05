BORDEAUX France said on Monday that Russia's presidential election had been far from "exemplary" and urged further democratic reforms, but said it stood ready to work with president-elect Vladimir Putin.

Reports by the Council of Europe and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) highlighted problems with Sunday's election, after official results showed Prime Minister Putin had won with almost 64 percent of the vote.

"The election has not been exemplary. That is the least you can say. The OSCE made significant criticisms," French Foreign Alain Juppe told a news conference in the southwestern city of Bordeaux.

"Putin has been re-elected by a large majority, so France, and her European partners, will pursue its partnership with Russia," he added.

In a letter to Putin made public later on Monday, President Nicolas Sarkozy congratulated him and voiced hope for stronger relations between Russia and the European Union.

"You have my most sincere encouragement to press ahead with the work of democratic and economic modernisation to which, in accordance with the wishes expressed by the Russian people, you want to dedicate this new term," the letter said.

