Seven parties are taking part in Russia's parliamentary election on Sunday. Following are some details of their policies and leaders.

UNITED RUSSIA

Prime Minister Vladimir Putin's ruling party calls itself the party of power. Opinion polls show it is likely to win a majority in the lower house of parliament.

Leadership: The party says Putin is its leader although his official title is party chairman and he is not a member of the party. President Dmitry Medvedev is leading the party into the parliamentary election.

Slogan: "The future belongs to us"

Golden quote: "United Russia has supported, supports and will support Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin unconditionally," Boris Gryzlov, the head of the party's ruling council, told party officials last month.

Policy: United Russia, which says it supports all Putin's policies, tries to dominate the political scene with a combination of overt patriotism, social spending promises and promises to improve the business climate.

Members: More than 2 million

Seats won in 2007 election: 315

Website: edinros.ru/

What do opponents say? A party that is devoid of policy and uses its vast resources to win elections, dominated by grey careerists with little flair. Critics call it the party of swindlers and thieves -- accusations the party denies.

COMMUNIST PARTY

The main successor to the ruling party of the Soviet Union. It still uses the hammer and sickle as its emblem and quotes from Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin in its manifesto. Polls show it is likely to come second.

Leadership: Gennady Zyuganov, 67, keeps a small bust of Lenin in his office but talks of strengthening ties with former Soviet republics rather than reviving the Soviet Union. He has lost a strong of elections to the Kremlin.

Slogan: Time to change those in power

Golden quote: "I shall force them to give back what they have stolen."

Policy: Socialism and the nationalisation of Russia's mineral wealth. The withdrawal of Russian assets from foreign banks. Local rates limited to 10 percent of a family's income.

Members: Declined to say, but says it is attracting young new members.

Seats won in 2007: 57

Website: kprf.ru/

What do opponents say? A party for those living in the past that is used by the Kremlin as a convenient way to scare voters away from the opposition.

LDPR

The leading nationalist party in parliament which hopes to gain from a surge in anti-immigrant feeling.

Leader: Vladimir Zhirinovsky, 65, says Russia should be for Russians. He often obscures his considerable learning behind crude nationalism.

Slogan: "We shall make Russia great again."

Golden quote: "We have had moments of democracy but the problem of our supreme authority is that power has always been held by one person."

Policy: Integration of the Slavic nations of Russia, Ukraine and Belarus as well as the former Soviet republics. Use the United Nations to demand the United States unilaterally disarms. Unite the domestic FSB and external SVR security services into one body. Ensure Russia is for Russians.

Seats won in 2007: 40

Members: 201,400

Website: www.ldpr.ru

What do opponents say? A party used by the Kremlin to absorb nationalist feeling. Zhirinovsky has denied the party was created on the initiative of the KGB security services.

YABLOKO

A small liberal party that proposes a Western European style of democracy.

Leader: Grigory Yavlinsky, 59, says Russia needs laws that everyone should obey and greater tolerance.

Slogan: Russia demands change. We will return hope.

Golden quote: "Putin is the source of stability if you understand stability in terms of arbitrary rule."

Policy: Greater transparency for Russian state companies. Laws implemented in the same way for everyone. Independent judiciary. Fair and free elections.

Seats in current Duma: 0

Website: www.yabloko.ru

What do opponents says? A naive and irrelevant party of do-gooders who are out of touch with the Russian population.

RUSSIAN PATRIOTS

A small party which says patriotism can unite Russians.

Leader: Gennady Semigin, 47.

Slogan: Patriotism is higher than politics

Golden Quote: "Russia will propose a completely new model of development to the world."

Policy: Patriotism. More effective use of Russia's natural resources to up the fight against extremism.

Seats won in 2007: 0

Website: www.patriot-rus.ru/

What do opponents says? A tiny party hiding its lack of policy behind the slogan of patriotism.

JUST RUSSIA

A party which aims promises of social spending at more senior voters.

Leader: Sergei Mironov is leading the party into the parliamentary election. An acquaintance of Putin's from St Petersburg.

Slogan: Our aim is new socialism, socialism for the 21st Century.

Golden Quote: "If a one-party monopoly is preserved, I predict unpleasant events in our country."

Seats won in 2007: 38

Website: www.spravedlivo.ru/

What do opponents say? A pro-Kremlin party which catches those voters too scared to vote Communist.

RIGHT CAUSE

A liberal party whose campaign collapsed when the billionaire leading it dropped out of the election.

Leader: Was Mikhail Prokhorov, Russia's third richest man. Now it is Andrei Dunayev, 34.

Slogan: We are staying here

Golden Quote: "Don't be a pawn. Change your life."

Seats won in 2007: Did not take part

Website: pravoedelo.ru

What do opponents say? A tiny party which is directed by the Kremlin to catch the younger, free-market vote. Campaign collapsed without Prokhorov.

NOTE: Parties listed in the order they appear on the voting papers.

(Reporting By Guy Faulconbridge)