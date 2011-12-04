MOSCOW Following are comments from Russians across the world's biggest country as they voted in Sunday's parliamentary election.

Tamara Alexandrovna, pensioner, Moscow:

"I voted against United Russia to support some kind of opposition in the country. I've seen a one-party system and we cannot go back to that.

"As far as Putin goes, I'll vote for him in March because he brought order to Russia during the years he was in power."

Valentina, 73, pensioner, Moscow:

"I voted for United Russia ... Why? I don't really know. We are already used to Putin and Medvedev."

Pyotr, 20, journalism student, Moscow:

Voted for liberal Yabloko party because he wants "real qualitative reforms. They are a real alternative, so they are more interesting. Although we don't agree with all of their programme, of all the candidates they are the closest to us." .

Yekaterina Makarova, 24, event manager, Yekaterinburg:

"It is time for something to change so I am going to vote for (Vladimir Zhirinovsky's nationalist party) LDPR. So far this seems to be the only party that can resist United Russia."

Rasul Usmanov, 56, Grozny:

"I have never voted before, but today I did it to please (Chechen leader) Ramzan (Kadyrov). I voted for United Russia as I know he is in this party, and our future president Putin is in this party."

Zoya Makhutina, late 60s, pensioner, Moscow:

"I voted for socialism as I am against capitalism. I like that the Just Russia party wants to raise the income tax for the rich."

Artyom, 22, public relations manager, Moscow:

"I voted for Just Russia. First of all, they will win seats, and second, they are not United Russia."

Natalia, 50, tailor, St Petersburg:

"I decided to vote for (Grigory Yavlinsky's liberal party) Yabloko. I know that they won't get any seats, but I won't vote for the others, it makes no sense."

Nikolai, 69, pensioner, Moscow:

"I voted for the Communists for the first time. I am fed up of this mess, this wild capitalism."

Marina, 32, Grozny:

"I did not go vote because I am not participating in this circus. Such open hypocrisy has never been so blatant."

Nikolai, 33, customs officer, Vladivostok:

"I support United Russia. I like Putin. He is the strong leader we need in our country."

Alexander Rybchenko, 52, taxi driver, Yekaterinburg:

"I don't know whom to vote for, there are no solid people or parties ... They are all swindlers, they all lie, I am not going to the elections, it's just a farce."

Vladimir, 34, welder, Moscow:

"I am voting for (LDPR leader Vladimir) Zhirinovsky. I've voted for him all my life ... Nothing will change without him."

