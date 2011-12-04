MOSCOW Russia held an election to the State Duma lower house of parliament on Sunday.

Following are the latest results according to the Central Election Commission.

The results below are based on a preliminary count of 18 percent of the votes cast.

UNITED RUSSIA 47.3

COMMUNISTS 20.3

LDPR 13.4

JUST RUSSIA 13.4

YABLOKO 2.6

PATRIOTS 1.0

RIGHT CAUSE 0.6

State Duma seats will be awarded on a proportional basis to all parties that receive at least 7 percent of vote. In addition, any party that receives between 6 percent and 7 percent is allotted two seats, and any party that receives between 5 percent and 6 percent is allotted one seat.

(Reporting by Ekaterina Golubkova, writing by Guy Faulconbridge and Steve Gutterman)