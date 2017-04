Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak arrives at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels ahead of a meeting with EU officials March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

MOSCOW Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday that he did not plan to attend the Dec. 4 meeting of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna.

Novak told journalists that Russia may take part in an informal meeting ahead of the OPEC meeting.

