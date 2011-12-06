BRUSSELS The European Union's foreign policy chief said she was seriously concerned about media bias and the harassment of independent monitoring during Sunday's parliamentary election in Russia.

Catherine Ashton said in a statement Tuesday that she took note of the fact that the Duma election was well-prepared and administered.

"Reports of procedural violations, such as lack of media impartiality, lack of separation between party and state, and the harassments of independent monitoring attempts, are however of serious concern," she said.

She also expressed the hope that the issues raised in preliminary findings would be addressed when Russia holds a presidential election in March.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert Woodward)