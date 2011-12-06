Stampede at Angolan stadium kills 17, injures scores
LUANDA At least 17 people died and scores were injured in a stampede at an Angolan football match on Friday when hundreds of supporters stormed the stadium gates, a medical official said.
BRUSSELS The European Union's foreign policy chief said she was seriously concerned about media bias and the harassment of independent monitoring during Sunday's parliamentary election in Russia.
Catherine Ashton said in a statement Tuesday that she took note of the fact that the Duma election was well-prepared and administered.
"Reports of procedural violations, such as lack of media impartiality, lack of separation between party and state, and the harassments of independent monitoring attempts, are however of serious concern," she said.
She also expressed the hope that the issues raised in preliminary findings would be addressed when Russia holds a presidential election in March.
MANILA Four people died and more than 100 were injured after a powerful earthquake struck the island of Mindanao in the southern Philippines late Friday, damaging some structures and cutting power in many areas, local officials said.
WASHINGTON The U.S. call for NATO partners to step up funding for the transatlantic alliance is "a fair demand," German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday after what she called a positive first meeting with Defense Secretary James Mattis.