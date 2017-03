MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin told European Commission chief elect Jean-Claude Juncker on Tuesday that Russian-EU ties were undergoing "serious tests" but hoped they would improve, Russian news agency RIA reported.

"The relationship between Russia and the European Union is undergoing serious tests, nonetheless, V. Putin expressed hope that it would develop in the spirit of a mutually strategic partnership," RIA cited a Kremlin statement as saying.

