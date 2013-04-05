Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Chief Executive Kirill Dmitriev at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Pool

MOSCOW President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that the policy actions of major European economies give Russia confidence in its decision to keep a large chunk of its gold and foreign exchange reserves in the euro.

In an interview with German public broadcaster ARD, Putin said Moscow and the European Union have disagreements, but added that the leading euro zone countries were moving fundamentally in the right direction in handling the current crisis.

"That gives us confidence that we have made the right move to keep such a considerable amount of our gold and foreign exchange reserves ... in the European currency," said Putin, who will visit Germany and the Netherlands on Sunday and Monday.

According to most recent available data from the central bank from January of last year, Russia kept 42.1 percent in euro, second to the 45.5 percent share stashed in dollar .DXY. The rest of the chest was kept in pound sterling, yen and Canadian dollar.

In the summer, Russia added a small allocation of the Australian dollar to its reserves. Data for January 2013 on the composition of the reserves is expected by the end of the first half.

"I would like to say it outright: yes, we trust the euro," Putin said.

His comments follow Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's remarks from two weeks ago that Russia may need to review the share of euros it holds over the euro zone's bungled handing of a bailout in Cyprus.

(Reporting by Steve Gutterman; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Douglas Busvine)