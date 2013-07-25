STRASBOURG A European court ruled on Thursday Russia had a legitimate case against ex-oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky and business partner Platon Lebedev over alleged tax fraud, rejecting suggestions it had been political motivated.

But the European Court of Human Rights found that their trial had been unfair and that their 2005 sentencing to a remote jail near the Arctic Circle was unjustified.

Khodorkovsky, a staunch critic of President Vladimir Putin and once Russia's richest man, was arrested in 2003 and handed alongside Lebedev 13 years jail on charges of multi-million dollar tax evasion and money laundering.

"The fact remains that the accusations against the applicants were serious, that the case against them had a healthy core, and that even if there was a mixed intent behind their prosecution, this did not grant them immunity from answering the accusations," an extract of the ruling said.

Judges from the court ordered Moscow to pay 10,000 euros (8,612 pounds) to Khodorkovsky in damages.

The punishment, which in December was reduced by two years allowing the two men to walk free in October 2014, was seen by supporters as a politically motivated act of revenge.

Thirteen people have been freed so far as part of an amnesty for Russia's jailed entrepreneurs intended to correct failures in Russia's legal system, which has often seen entrepreneurs jailed on trumped-up charges.

However it applies only to those who have been convicted once and agree to repay damages - ruling out Khodorkovsky, who was convicted of fraud again in 2010.

Khodorkovsky, now 50, was one of the young tycoons who built fortunes after the Soviet Union's 1991 collapse.

Both sides have three months to appeal the court's decision.

(This story corrects after court withdrew its news release, removing quote from court in the fourth paragraph and replacing with extract from ruling)

(Reporting by Gilbert Reilhac; Writing by John Irish; Editing by Mark John and Alison Williams)