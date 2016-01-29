MOSCOW Workers at a Siberian hydro-electric power station were evacuated after a bomb scare on Friday but returned to work when a report that an explosive device had been planted proved false, RusHydro which owns the station said.

A total of 231 station workers were evacuated from the Novosibirsk power station in western Siberia, about 3,000 km (1,900 miles) east of Moscow, after a telephone call warning of a bomb.

"Information that the place had been mined was not confirmed," RusHydro said in a statement. "A decision was taken ... to let staff return to their jobs."

The station continued working while its area was inspected, the statement said.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Anastasia Lyrchikova; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov and Richard Balmforth)