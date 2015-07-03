Philippine troops rescue ship captain kidnapped by militants
MANILA Philippine soldiers on Saturday rescued one of two Filipino cargo ship crewmen taken captive just two days ago by suspected Abu Sayyaf militants, a security official said.
MOSCOW Russia could impose restrictions on the timber trade with Finland in response to Helsinki's decision to refuse entry to a Russian official, the head of the Kremlin's Security Council said on Friday.
"Can we introduce these restrictions? We can," Nikolai Patrushev told reporters. "This includes trade in timber."
MOSUL/ERBIL, Iraq Iraqi forces are to deploy new tactics in a fresh push against Islamic State in Mosul, military officials said on Friday, after advances slowed in the campaign to drive the militants out of their last stronghold in the country.