NAANTALI, Finland Military flights with devices used for identification turned off should be avoided in the Baltic Sea region, Finland's President Sauli Niinisto said on Friday at a joint news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We all know the risk with these flights and I have suggested that we should agree that transponders are used on all flights in the Baltic Sea region," Niinisto said.

Russia has intercepted several U.S. aircraft approaching its border over the Baltic Sea in recent months, claiming the planes had their transponders off, used for identification.

