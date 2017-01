A still image, taken from video footage and released by the Russian Emergencies Ministry on September 23, 2016, shows a warehouse containing plastic materials on fire in Moscow, Russia. The Ministry of the Russian Federation for Civil Defence, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters/Handout via REUTERS

A still image, taken from video footage and released by the Russian Emergencies Ministry on September 23, 2016, shows a warehouse containing plastic materials on fire in Moscow, Russia. The Ministry of the Russian Federation for Civil Defence, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters/Handout via REUTERS

A still image, taken from video footage and released by the Russian Emergencies Ministry on September 23, 2016, shows a warehouse containing plastic materials on fire in Moscow, Russia. The Ministry of the Russian Federation for Civil Defence, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW Eight firefighters have died in a major fire in the east of Moscow, a spokesman for Russia's Emergencies Ministry told Reuters on Friday.

Their bodies were discovered in the rubble left by the fire on Friday morning, he said, giving no further detail. Local media reported that the fire set ablaze a large warehouse containing plastic materials on Thursday evening.

(Reporting by Tatyana Ustinova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe)