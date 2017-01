Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a forum held by the All-Russian Popular Front group in Moscow, Russia, November 22, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS

MOSCOW Russia will make sure that its ban on some food imports from the West lasts as long as possible, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

Russia banned imports of some fresh food from countries that imposed sanctions over Moscow's role in the Ukrainian crises in 2014.

