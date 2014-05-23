European shares gain on basic resource, oil stocks; Zodiac plummets
LONDON European shares rose on Wednesday, boosted by strength in basic resource and oil stocks, while French aeroplane seat-maker Zodiac plummeted after its latest profit warning.
ST PETERSBURG Russia Russia and China have agreed on a $25 billion (14.82 billion pounds) prepayment under a supply deal signed earlier this week, Alexander Medvedev, chief executive of Gazprom Export, said on Friday.
"A prepayment has been agreed, agreed in principle, details are being discussed. It's $25 billion," Medvedev told journalists on the sidelines of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.
Russia and China signed a 30-year gas supply contract, worth a total of more than $400 billion, earlier this week during President Vladimir Putin's visit to the country..
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Lidia Kelly)
LONDON The British government has reduced its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to just below 3 percent, putting the lender on track to be back in private ownership within the next few months.
TOKYO/BERLIN Germany will press G20 members to sign off on a set of principles including free trade at this week's meeting of the group's financial leaders, in what the Trump administration may perceive as a challenge to its more protectionist stance.