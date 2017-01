REFILE - UPDATING BYLINE Head of Russian state oil firm Rosneft Igor Sechin (L) and BP Group Chief Executive Robert Dudley attend a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2016 (SPIEF 2016) in St. Petersburg, Russia June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Valery Sharifulin/TASS/Host Photo Agency/Pool

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia International oil major BP (BP.L) is confident in continuous investments in Russia, BP's chief executive Robert Dudley told the Eastern Economic Forum on Friday.

"We have a great relationship and partnership, we continue investing in Russia and exploration with our partner, we work closely with Rosneft (ROSN.MM)", he said.

