An ethnic Armenian soldier stands guard at the checkpoint near Nagorno-Karabakh's town of Martuni, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Staff

MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin will host talks in St Petersburg on June 20 between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia about the conflict in breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh, which flared up earlier this year, the Kremlin said.

By organising the meeting between Azerbaijan's President, Ilham Aliyev, and his Armenian counterpart, Serzh Sarksyan, Russia is "continuing its mission as a mediator" in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.

Sarksyan and Aliyev last met in the Austrian capital, Vienna, in May. The conflict, between Armenian-backed separatists and Azeri forces, dates back to the late 1980s. A fragile ceasefire was agreed in 1994, but fighting erupted again in April this year, killing dozens of people.

(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Osborn)