Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak waits before a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday that no one could predict how the oil market would be balanced.

He added that a global surplus of oil would be at 1 million barrels per day (bpd) until the end of the year, from 1.8 million bpd at the beginning of 2016.

