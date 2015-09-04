VLADIVOSTOK, Russia Russia and Venezuela did not reach agreement on measures to support global oil prices, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Friday.

Russia and Venezuela need to combine efforts to lift oil prices, President Vladimir Putin told his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro on Thursday, but refused to spell out any specific action, including output cuts.

"No, consultations will go on," Novak said when asked how talks went and if any decision was taken.

(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Katya Golubkova and Lidia Kelly; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)