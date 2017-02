Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a news conference after a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2016 (SPIEF 2016) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

ST PETERSBURG, Russia Russia wants to talk to a strong Europe and will respect whatever choice Britons make about their country's future inside the European Union, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, when asked about the prospect of Brexit.

Putin has a personal opinion on the subject, but will not share it in public, he added.

