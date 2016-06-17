Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2016 (SPIEF 2016) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

ST PETERSBURG, Russia Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday there should be no collective punishment for all Russian athletes over doping offences in the country.

"The responsibility ... should be highly personalised," Putin said at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Putin also said it was a mistake to politicise doping issues which were a problem in other countries as well as Russia.

