EU's Tusk says 'no deal scenario' on Brexit would mostly hurt Britain
BRUSSELS European Council President Donald Tusk said Britain would mostly hurt itself if it left the European Union without an agreement.
ST PETERSBURG Russia President Vladimir Putin said on Friday sanctions imposed on Russia over the crisis in Ukraine would have a boomerang effect on the West.
Criticising the United States, he said the vision of a "unipolar" world had failed and hailed European companies for taking a more "pragmatic" approach to Russia.
The European Union, heavily reliant on Russian gas supplies, has been more reluctant than Washington to impose tough sanctions on Russia.
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya Editing by Timothy Heritage)
BRUSSELS European Council President Donald Tusk said Britain would mostly hurt itself if it left the European Union without an agreement.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump paid $38 million (31 million pounds) in taxes on more than $150 million in income in 2005, the White House said on Tuesday, responding to an MSNBC report that the network had obtained two pages of the returns.
ANKARA Dutch investment in Turkey is not at risk from the recent diplomatic row between the two countries, as Ankara's ire is focussed on the Dutch government, not its people or businesses, Turkey's minister for EU Affairs told Reuters.