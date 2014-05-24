ST PETERSBURG Russia President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that sanctions imposed on Russia over its involvement in Ukraine were counterproductive and did not correspond to international law.

Speaking to a group of Western journalists on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin, criticising the West, said support for an "unconstitutional coup" interrupted a constructive dialogue over Ukraine.

He said that those who instigated the "coup" in Ukraine, should have thought more carefully about the consequences of their actions.

(Reporting by Paul Ingrassia and Alexei Anischuk; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alison Williams)