Tesco reports strongest UK sales growth in seven years
LONDON Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, has cemented its recovery, reporting its strongest quarterly sales performance in its home market in seven years despite rising prices.
MOSCOW French far-right party leader Marine Le Pen said on Friday after meeting President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin she would consider what she had to do to swiftly lift European Union sanctions imposed on Russia over the Ukraine crisis if elected.
Addressing reporters in a Moscow hotel, she also said she did not discuss financial support for her party with Putin and that the aim of her Russia visit was not to boost her electoral chances.
(Reporting by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
PARIS New French President Emmanuel Macron's government reaffirmed on Friday its plan for electoral reform as the scale of the likely parliamentary majority it is set to win grew and predicted voter turnout shrank.
LONDON Defensive strength supported the FTSE on Friday but it remained on course for its widest weekly loss in two months after a week of political uncertainty and jitters about the resilience of the consumer engine of the UK economy.