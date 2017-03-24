Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for the French 2017 presidential election, speaks with journalists at Hotel National in Moscow, Russia March 24, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for the French 2017 presidential election, during their meeting in Moscow, Russia March 24, 2017. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW French far-right party leader Marine Le Pen said on Friday after meeting President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin she would consider what she had to do to swiftly lift European Union sanctions imposed on Russia over the Ukraine crisis if elected.

Addressing reporters in a Moscow hotel, she also said she did not discuss financial support for her party with Putin and that the aim of her Russia visit was not to boost her electoral chances.

