MOSCOW Russia will not pursue claims against France for now over the Mistral warship delivery but expects the contract to be fulfilled, RIA news agency quoted Deputy Defence Minister Yuri Borisov as saying on Tuesday.

Paris said earlier in the day it was suspending considering Russia's request to deliver the first Mistral helicopter carrier as conditions in Ukraine, which is fighting pro-Russian insurgents in the east, were not right to press ahead with it.

