MOSCOW Russia and Belarus are discussing a possible change to the pricing formula for Russian gas but have so far failed to come to an agreement, RIA news agency quoted Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Saturday.

"They want a revision of the formula which is set out in the existing agreement, taking into account that the situation on oil markets has seriously changed prices for gas in the whole world," Novak was quoted as telling reporters.

"This theme has been discussed. So far we can't find any decision," Novak was quoted as saying.

Belarus is a transit route for Russian gas exports, handling about 45 billion cubic metres of Russian gas flows to the European Union a year. The price formula in exporter Gazprom's contracts takes into account global oil prices, which recently hit 12-year lows.

Novak was also quoted as saying Moscow, which has a long-standing gas dispute with another major transit country, Ukraine, saw no need for a trilateral meeting with Ukraine and the European Commission on gas.

"We have clear game rules through the end of the first quarter so there is no need to get together," Novak said.

Ukraine and Russia have recently lodged new mutual claims. Ukraine's Naftogas wants to raise its tariff for Russian gas transportation, while Gazprom says Kiev has to pay for unused gas in the third quarter under the take-or-pay contract clause.

Ukraine's competition body also said on Friday it would fine Gazprom around $3.5 billion for abusing its monopoly on the Ukrainian gas transit market.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Dale Hudson)