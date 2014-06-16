OSLO Russian natural gas flow nominations through Ukraine were stable on Monday morning compared to the weekend data showed despite Moscow's threats to cut supplies after Ukraine failed to meet a deadline to pay its debt for gas.

Russian gas exporter Gazprom said on Monday Ukraine had failed to pay even part of its debt by a 0630 GMT deadline and that Kiev would now have to pay in advance to receive deliveries.

The EU gets about a third of its gas needs from Russia and around half of this is received through pipelines that cross Ukraine. It suffered serious disruptions in supplies during a pricing dispute in 2009.

Data from Slovakia's gas transmission system operator (TSO) Eustream, however, showed nominations for Russian exports to Western Europe were broadly stable from Friday as of 0830 CET (0630 GMT/7.30 a.m. BST).

Volumes delivered through Ukraine to the border with Slovakia at the Velke Kapusany entry point were nominated at 1,128 gigawatt-hours (GWh) or about 106.8 million cubic metres (mcm) per day, data on TSO's website showed.

That compares with nominations of 1,217 GWh/day on Friday.

Ukrainian pipeline operator Ukrantransgaz said it was operating in "normal mode" after Gazprom's deadline passed.

Close to 39 percent of the gas exported to Western Europe over the weekend came through Ukraine, while total flows from Russia remained steady at around 3,100 GWh/day or 281.8 mcm/day, analysts at Oslo-based Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said.

About 300 GWh/day of gas moved from the Czech Republic to Slovakia over the weekend, an indication of a stable market situation, they said.

"This is an indication that the market remained well supplied and a confirmation that no significantly large volumes of gas had been injected into storage in Germany," said Oliver Sanderson, a gas market analyst at Point Carbon.

Russian gas enters Slovakia at one point but exits at two - going to Lanzhot in the Czech Republic and Baumgarten, Austria. Gas sent to Lanzhot goes on to Germany, while gas entering Baumgarten goes on to Italy.

