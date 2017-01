MOSCOW Russian gas giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) will find it easier to do business with Britain if the nation leaves the European Union, its chairman, Viktor Zubkov, said on Monday.

"The EU standards, the Third Energy Package ... I think it just would be easier for us to work with Great Britain," he told Russia-24 TV channel answering a question on Brexit.

