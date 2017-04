ST PETERSBURG, Russia Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) expects record-high natural gas exports this year on the back of higher demand for the fuel in the Netherlands and Britain, company CEO Alexei Miller told reporters on Friday.

Miller also said Gazprom hoped to expand cooperation with Italian energy major Eni (ENI.MI) soon. He did not elaborate.

