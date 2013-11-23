The company logo of Russian natural gas producer Gazprom is seen on an advertisement installed on the roof of a building in St. Petersburg, November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

MOSCOW Gazprom (GAZP.MM), the world's top gas producer, plans to spend 806 billion roubles ($25 billion) on investments next year, 16 percent less than originally planned, Interfax news agency said on Saturday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

A year ago Gazprom said it aimed to spend 957 billion roubles ($29 billion) in 2014, Interfax added. A Gazprom spokesman declined to comment.

Gazprom has been criticised by analysts for having high costs and making massive investments in new gas export pipelines to Europe like the Nord and South Stream projects, while being slow to react to the shale gas revolution in the United States and growing competition in the globalised liquefied natural gas market. <ID:L5N0J71PG>

($1=32.8225 Russian roubles)

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Greg Mahlich)