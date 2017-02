MOSCOW Talks with Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) on a potential role for the Anglo-Dutch major in the Shtokman gas field consortium are not linked to talks on expanding the Sakhalin-2 gas liquefaction plant, Gazprom's head of export said on Friday.

"They are not connected," Alexander Medvedev told reporters after the company's annual meeting in Moscow.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Gleb Bryanski)