MOSCOW Russia's gross domestic product is estimated to have fallen by 5 percent in the third quarter compared with the same quarter a year earlier, central bank analysts said in a report on Thursday.

The estimate, contained in a monthly bulletin examining recent macroeconomic trends, does not represent an official central bank forecast.

The report also said that the economy was unlikely to return to growth in quarter-on-quarter terms earlier than the first quarter of next year.

The Federal Statistics Service is due to publish its official preliminary estimate of third quarter GDP growth either today or tomorrow.

GDP fell 4.6 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, according to the official data.

