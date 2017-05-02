German Chancellor Angela Merkel talks to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia May 2, 2017. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin greets German Chancellor Angela Merkel prior to their talks at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia May 2, 2017. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel leave a joint news conference following their talks at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel following their talks at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel shake hands during a joint news conference following their talks at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel shake hands during a joint news conference following their talks at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on all sides in the conflict in Ukraine to work towards the ceasefire envisaged by the Minsk accords, saying implementation of those agreements could lead to the lifting of EU sanctions against Russia.

Speaking in the Russian town of Sochi after discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Merkel said there was no need to replace the Minsk process, which is designed to bring an end to the conflict between Moscow-backed rebels in Ukraine's east and the Kiev government.

"For me the aim is to reach the point in the implementation of the Minsk accords where we can lift the European Union's sanctions against Russia," Merkel said.

(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Catherine Evans)