A woman holds her smart phone, which displays the Google home page, in this picture illustration taken February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Illustration/File Photo - RTSIYN6

MOSCOW Russia's anti-monopoly watchdog said on Thursday Google (GOOGL.O) would have to pay a 438 million rouble (5.25 million pounds) fine for pre-installing applications on mobile devices running its Android operating system.

The watchdog, FAS, ruled last September that Google had broken anti-monopoly laws, following a complaint by Russia's Yandex (YNDX.O).

"We have received a notification from FAS about the imposed fine," Google's press service said on Thursday in a written statement.

"We will familiarise ourselves with the ruling before deciding on further actions."

The watchdog said Russian customers would benefit from its decision and that international corporations have to obey Russian law defending fair competition as well as other companies.

($1 = 64.8700 roubles)

