Hungarian Prime minister Viktor Orban speaks during a joint news conference with his Polish counterpart Beata Szydlo (not pictured) after their meeting in Budapest, Hungary February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

MOSCOW Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, on a visit to Moscow, called for better relations between Russia and Europe on Wednesday.

"We all are interested in normalising relationship between Russia and Europe," Orban said at the start of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

