Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) attends the session ''The Global Economic Outlook'' during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

MOSCOW Russia will support the candidacy of Christine Lagarde for her second term as the managing director of the International Monetary Fund, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday.

"Christine Lagarde has shown to be an effective leader in a difficult period for the world economy and for the Fund itself," Siluanov said.

"We hope to continue a constructive and open dialogue with the IMF."

