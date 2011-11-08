MOSCOW The head of the International Monetary Fund Tuesday urged euro zone leaders to create clarity on the rules governing a regional bailout fund, warning that cash-rich emerging markets still lacked confidence in how it would work.

Uncertainty over how the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) would operate explains the preference of large emerging economies for channelling any financial help to the euro zone via the IMF, fund head Christine Lagarde said.

"The EFSF guidelines and operational functions are not yet sufficiently clear for many investors to make their determination and decide to invest," Lagarde said after a two-day visit to Moscow.

Leaders of the 17-country euro zone agreed last month to increase the size of the 440-billion-euro EFSF to 1 trillion euros (871.0 billion pounds), to contain any possible contagion from default-threatened Greece to Italy.

Euro zone countries are stepping up preparations so that the expanded EFSF will be ready for deployment in December.

Commenting on Greece, Lagarde urged the speedy formation of a government of national unity after the ousting of Prime Minister George Papandreou, describing it as "one of the conditions" for the disbursement of further financial help.

Lagarde also confirmed that an IMF mission would shortly visit Italy, where borrowing costs have hit euro-era highs and Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's government is at risk of falling.

Asked whether Italy would be in a position to enact reforms if the government collapses, Lagarde declined direct comment, but stressed the importance of "government determination and ownership by the population."

At last week's Group of 20 summit, the so-called BRICS caucus, which comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, expressed a preference for providing financial help to Europe via the IMF.

That line was reinforced Monday by leaders of Russia, holder of the world's third-largest foreign reserves, with Prime Minister Vladimir Putin linking financial support for the IMF to a greater say in its decision making.

Lagarde, who met President Dmitry Medvedev and senior government officials but not Putin, said Russia had indicated its willingness to increase its financial contribution to the IMF, but gave no details on the possible amount or its timing.

"Whatever the country ... when they invest in the fund, they know that they invest for the entire community and for their own benefit," she said. "It's their money and they get a return."

